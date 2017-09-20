BREAKING! TRUMP LATEST INTERVIEW 9/3/17
Let's unite behind President Trump. The current French Minister of Foreign Affairs said this May that within months, N. Korea's missiles could reach the U.S. and even Europe! A French expert recently said that N. Korea is capable of making nuclear weapons 40 times more powerful than in 2006. Yet Bill Clinton, Bush jr and Obama gave astronomical aides -- our tax dollars -- to N. Korea in the hope that N. Korea will stop its nuclear programme. Wishful thinking! So, let President Trump, surrounded by first rate generals, deal effectively with N. Korea as they are thoughtful and competent.
Posted by Bob Chapman
