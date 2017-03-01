Behind The Scenes, The US, China And North Korea Are Talking
The US Government is suing people for order public information. Wikileaks release files that Russia has a huge spy apparatus. Trump warns that the US might need to destroy North Korea. Behind the scenes, the US, China and NK are engaged in talks. The cabal is pushing the idea that NK is ready to make a nuclear submarine and a South Korean news source is reporting that the US is sending another aircraft carrier to the area. China and Russia hold naval drills in the South China Sea.
Posted by Bob Chapman
