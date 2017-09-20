Anonymous We Have Never Seen Anything Like This Before!
It seems like the globalist secret plan to depopulate the world by 95% by the year 2030 is underway with full force. I believe these disasters are man made hurricanes, tornados, tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Weather warfare against humanity.
