Always Remember What Started The Current World Situation (9/11)
After the unfortunate event that happened on September 11 2001 the world has changed forever. Watch this video to remember what caused these massive changes and never forget the victims of the events. This is a must watch video! Commemorating 16 years from 9/11, we still have many unanswered questions about what exactly happened on that date and who was really responsible for it. Discuss in the comments below your ideas and opinions regarding the events that took place 16 years ago at the World Trade Centre in New York, as well as the Pentagon. Four passenger airliners operated by two major U.S. passenger air carriers (United Airlines and American Airlines)—all of which departed from airports in the northeastern United States bound for California—were hijacked. Two of the planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were crashed into the North and South towers, respectively, of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. Within an hour and 42 minutes, both 110-story towers collapsed, with debris and the resulting fires causing partial or complete collapse of all other buildings in the World Trade Center complex, including the 47-story 7 World Trade Center tower, as well as significant damage to ten other large surrounding structures. A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, was crashed into the Pentagon (the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense) in Arlington County, Virginia, leading to a partial collapse of the building's western side. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, initially was steered toward Washington, D.C., but crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after its passengers tried to overcome the hijackers. 9/11 was the worst incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States, with 343 and 72 respective casualties. This is the latest anonymous message from 2017. This could be of interest to you! Important events could take place this year. Will 2017 be the year of the change? Watch the following material to find out!
Bob Chapman
