Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 9/8/17: Lee Ann McAdoo, IRMA Update, Mike Cernovich
Date: Friday September 08, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, September 8th: Floridians Brace For Irma - Models show south Florida will likely receive a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. We'll cover the massive 8.1 earthquake that hit the southern coast of Mexico. Also, North Korea might conduct another missile test this weekend, according to officials. We will discuss Trump's recent DACA announcement and take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment