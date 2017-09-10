Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 9/25/17: NFL Implodes as Trump Ascends
Date: Monday September 25, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, September 25th: NFL Implodes as Trump Ascends - Americans are burning shirts and tickets in protest against the NFL as more players disrespect the national anthem and the U.S. flag. We'll break down President Trump's continued assault on the federally-funded NFL and its promotion of anti-American propaganda. On today's show, kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate explains the deception behind depression. Renowned author David Horowitz also discusses the deep state forces moving to overthrow Trump's America. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
