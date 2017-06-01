Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 9/14/17: Larry Nichols, Craig Sawyer, Anthony Cumia
Date: Thursday September 14, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, September 14th: Confusion on Trump DACA "Deal" - Sens. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they reached a deal with Trump on DACA, but the president says no such deal was made. And Swedes are embedding implantable microchips under their skin by the thousands. On today's show, Clinton insider Larry Nichols discusses Hillary's new book, What Happened, in which she mentions wanting to stick voodoo dolls with pins. And Former Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer speaks out on the horrific child trade inside the US. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment