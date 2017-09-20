A WAKE UP MESSAGE FOR AMERICA... (2017-2018)
This is all the world we have. The Earth is only this big. There is no more land or water to have. If you love your country, stay there, live there within your own boundaries. If your homeland is what you understand as being the best way to live, then live there. Trying to take over other countries is just simply silly. Why do you want a population that will not adapt to your ways. As for those who would use extreme bombs...DO YOU LOVE YOUR COUNTRY, YOUR FAMILY, THE FUTURE OF YOUR PEOPLE? If you launch those missiles you ruin more than your target. You will change the very planet you/we all live on. Love YOUR COUNTRY, care for your people. Stay in your boundaries. ALL PEOPLE MUST STOP BELIEVING THE OTHER IS OUT TO GET THEM. THERE IS NO MORE TO GET!
Posted by Bob Chapman
