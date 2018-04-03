TRUMP DEPLOYS WORLD’S BEST TANK KILLERS, SENDS BLUNT MESSAGE TO COMMIES
Kimberly J Smith for the Conservative Tribune writes, Earlier this
month the Trump administration deployed A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog”
planes to Estonia, sending a warning message to any communist nations.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
YOU ASS HOLE. LITHUANIA IS NOT A COMMUNIST COUNTRY, AND NEITHER ARE ALL THE OTHER COUNTRIES TRUMP IS BULLSHITTING ABOUT. RUSSIA , CHINA, ALL OF EASTERN EUROPE? AMERICA IS REALLY ASKING FOR A GOOD BLACK EYE NOW.ReplyDelete