The Governments Manufactured Hate Crisis CONFIRMED & EXPOSED
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest
breaking news on the divide and conquer were seeing in this country from
Boston to Berkeley. We go over important media criticisms on Salon, CNN
and many others as we focus on previously declassified documents that
are important to understanding what is happening now.
