The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 8/29/17: Mark Gonsalves, Joe Arpaio
Date: Tuesday August 29, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, August 29th - Houston Dams Overflow - Houston takes on more water as dams around the city begin to overflow, further endangering Texans who were not warned to evacuate. Also, North Korea launches a missile over Japan in a provocative move forcing President Trump to put all options on the table. On today's show Nature's Brands CEO Mark Gonsalves discusses his journey into wellness and how it's affected his career. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio also joins the show to discuss his recent pardon by President Trump, and a potential run against Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. We'll also speak with attorney Elizabeth Beck Lee regarding the Clinton crime syndicate. You don't want to miss this special broadcast.
