Paul Craig ROBERTS What Will Happen to America in 2017 MUST WATCH
This isn't done with Trump. The globalist/banker/ruling class have pushed the American people far enough. They will try more illegal voting, they will continue with their mass media propaganda that Joseph Goebbels would be proud of, they will continue to spread unrest through Soros sponsored rioters. They have gone too far and they will not stop us in the US, try as they will, they will never take away our guns. They will only stop us by starting a nuclear war and that will destroy them as well as us. They may try an EMP attack, I say good luck to them on that. If they try anything, their heads will be on pikes. I enjoyed typing this rant this evening. May there be peace on earth for all men and women of goodwill.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment