Lord Rothschild Preps for Collapse of U.S. Markets, Soros and Rothschild's Bet Against America
Lord Jacob Rothschild gave investors some disturbing predictions for the United States economy this year, saying that as the geopolitical situation continues to deteriorate he will continue to pull out of U.S. markets. These statements come at the same time that fellow globalist banker George Soros is betting against U.S. stock markets, investing in options that will only profit him if the market declines. Is this a sign the elites are escalating political tensions for an incoming U.S. market crash?
Posted by Bob Chapman
