Germany & The US Strangely Broadcast Messages About Gold Holdings
UK retail sales decline at the fastest pace since 2016. Sears is in trouble they are closing more stores as sales decline. First it was new home sales, now its existing home sales, the real estate market is imploding. Germany has been repatriating their gold and the US visited Fort Knox to assure the American people that the gold is there. Why now, are countries preparing the collapse of the system .Looking at the gold Germany has received something does not look right.
Posted by Bob Chapman
