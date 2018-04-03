Economic Indicators Plunge And Banks Move To The Block Chain
Brexit negotiations are going nowhere and both sides cannot agree. The central bankers will do everything to stop the UK from exiting the EU. Spending has declined. Amazon is not as strong in the retail market as everyone believes. Rents are falling and pending homes sales decline. We are now seeing a triple whammy in housing. Banks are preparing to use the blockchain technology to move currency around, this is the first step to convince the world that the banks need to be in control of this.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment