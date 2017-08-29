DNC Fraud Lawsuit: Shocking Conclusion and Fallout
The lawsuit against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the Democratic National Committee for alleged fraud in rigging the Democratic Primary against Bernie Sanders and for Hillary Clinton is over. Lawyer Jared Beck joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the the conclusion of the lawsuit and what can be learned from this important process.
Jared Beck is a practicing lawyer with Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers and also founded the progressive grassroots Super PAC JamPAC. Beck was one of the attorneys involved in a class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
THE DNC DONERS LEARNED 3 THINGS.ReplyDelete
1. CLINTON, WASSERMAN ARE CROOK
2. DONATIONS ARE A WASTE OF YOUR MONEY TODAY
3. THE COURTS ARE NOT INVOLVED WITH LEGAL PROCESS ANYMORE IN USA.
THE AMERICAN PUBLIC HAS SIMPLY BEEN SCREWED OUT OF THE POLITICAL PROCESS. NO DIFFERENT REALLY FROM THE RUSSIAN COMMUNIST ERA. NOW AMERICA HAS DIFFEREENT THUGS AND OLIGARCHS, BUT THE AMERICAN DREAM IS NOW AN AMERICAN NIGHTMARE.
I DO NOT THINK ANYTHING WILL CHANGE WITH JARED KUSHNER SENDING IN ORDERS FROM MR. NETANYAHU.
THAT BB IS SUCH A NICE AND FAIR MAN TO EVERYONE HE HAS HAD MURDERED IN PALESTINE. AND AROUND THE WORLD, YASSAR ARAFAT JUST ONE EXAMPLE.
BUT WHEN A ZIONIST JEW KILLS-- IT´S OKAY, RIGHT?