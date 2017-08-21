Coast to Coast AM - August 21, 2017 Numerology, Psychedelics & Consciousness
In the first half, numerologist Glynis McCants explained why this year's cycle of '1' is unfolding in such a crazy manner, how the '8' month of August is shaping up, and what to expect for the rest of the year. Looking at the date of the solar eclipse 8/21-- it was a double "3" day, she noted, and "3" promotes communication and making a fuss, so this relates to how the event became such a big deal across America. 2017, a "1" world number year, points toward competition, and this has been amplified in the "8" month of August, which has had many hard lessons unfolding, without any attempts at compromise, she observed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment