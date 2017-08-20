#Charlottesville False Flag Theory- Something Strange is going on
Here is an update on the airbag on a late model Dodge Challenger. I called the service department of three different Dodge dealers in my area, all three of them said the drivers side airbag is direct wired and cannot be disabled. There is a how to youtube video on removing and replacing a drivers side airbag it takes about 3 minutes to remove and unplug the wires that activate the airbag. So to keep the airbag from deploying during a collision, this the only way to do it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment