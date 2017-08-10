BIBLE CODES, AUGUST 21 SOLAR ECLIPSE, A SHAKING TO SAVE THE WICKED, LASSEN AND HUMBLE PIE!
BIBLE CODES, AUGUST 21 ECLIPSE, A SHAKING FOR THE WICKED, RING OF FIRE? LASSEN AND HUMBLE PIE! Total eclipses has been know to cause earthquakes and eruptions before! God Said he would give one sign to the wicked to repent! But his chosen people will see many signs. But I believe he is going to make the one a huge sign to the world to California and the west coast a shaking to put fear into the left to repent of there wicked ways when it unfolds! I have been praying for God the unite us as one party again and I think you are about to see that plan be followed through... This is not going to be easy for some of the wicked - but is well over do for many heathens. This is going to be more of a sign that anything else, but YES, some will fall! It will bring many to the knees. This is not the Doom And Groom like some that do not know Yeshua's are preaching.... This is Not the End this is a New Beginning a time of peace for a season !! A transformation of wealth from the wicked back to Yeshua's people! There will be new technologies and inventions. Peace between the people for a season. Focus on the future because you are looking so much better there than you do right now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
