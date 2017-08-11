11 Signs You Are Part Of The First Wave That Will Raise The Earth’s Vibrations
If you have listened deeply to your heart and felt that you have a role in changing the world, chances are you may have felt the “call” or “shift” that started about six to eight years ago.
The specific triggers for the shift in your thinking, perspectives, approach, mood, activities, or priorities might be a loss or death of someone you loved, a divorce or failed relationship, an illness or physical symptoms, or a strong sense of dissatisfaction in the midst of your accomplishments.
Having experienced as such, you feel lost, confused, and disconnected from your true purpose and path, being in agony physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally.
The experience might look unfavorable, but this period of disconnection has to happen to prepare you for a special journey wherein your role is important as one of the various leaders for the new era that is coming.
The disconnection was meant to help you awaken as a part of this epoch’s First Wave, the first group of people who will influence and change the vibration of the world.
The challenges were given to assist you, resolve and cleanse mental issues or attachments, intensify your talents, and connect you with the deepest parts of yourself.
Bob Chapman
