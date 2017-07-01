Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Was This Part Of The Plan, Dump Treasuries To Destroy The Central Bank Economy





 More retail companies are going bankrupt, the retail market is in a major decline. IMF warns that the economy is strong now but will get worse because of the tax policies. The LIBOR rate has been rising steadily, this is a repeat of the last couple of recessions. Russia is now dumping Treasuries and will continue to dump Treasuries, was this part of the plan while working with China to establish trade.










