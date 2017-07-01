Was This Part Of The Plan, Dump Treasuries To Destroy The Central Bank Economy
More retail companies are going bankrupt, the retail market is in a
major decline. IMF warns that the economy is strong now but will get
worse because of the tax policies. The LIBOR rate has been rising
steadily, this is a repeat of the last couple of recessions. Russia is
now dumping Treasuries and will continue to dump Treasuries, was this
part of the plan while working with China to establish trade.
