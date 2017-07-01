Amplified EMFs Coming to Your Neighborhood Soon
The Event Is Coming Soon distributes this material for the purpose of news reporting, educational research, comment and criticism, constituting Fair Use under 17 U.S.C § 107. Please contact the Editor at TheEventIsComingSoon@gmail.com with any copyright issue. The 5G, or "5th Generation," wireless network is the latest generation of mobile technologies that the industry is rallying behind, touting it as a way to create faster internet and streaming services, provide better cellphone coverage and even create "vibrant 'smart' cities" with reduced commute times and energy usage and improved public safety courtesy of smart grid efficiencies.1 Unlike the "4th Generation" (4G) technology currently in use, which relies on huge 90-foot cell towers with about a dozen antenna ports on each, the 5G system uses "small cell" facilities or bases, each with about 100 antenna ports each.2 Expected to be 10 to 100 times faster than 4G technology and capable of supporting at least 100 billion devices,3 5G relies primarily on the bandwidth of the millimeter wave (MMW), which is between 30GHz and 300GHz, according to EMF coach and author Lloyd Burrell.4
Posted by Bob Chapman
