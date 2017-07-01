ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 4/15/18: Trump Strikes On Syria And War With Russia
Date: Sunday April 15, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, April 15th: Trump Unleashes On Comey - President Trump hit 'Slippery' James Comey hard on Twitter, calling him a ‘slimeball’ and the ‘worst FBI Director in history’ ahead of his book release. Over the weekend, the US, UK, and France carried out airstrikes in Syria to the horror of Trump’s base and the delight of the left and GOP neocons. Thankfully, Russia has exercised restraint in a bid to avoid WWIII despite vowing retaliation. On today’s show, we’ll break down what’s next on the geopolitical front. We’ll also take your calls on this important transmission, so tune in!
