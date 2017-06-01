The Central Bankers Just Pushed Back Against "The Plan"
Snowden reveals that the NSA has been targeting Bitcoin users and tracking their transactions. The Fed raises rates, they have just fired a shot across the bow to block the plan. The plan is in motion and Trump has started a trade war with the largest US trading partner. This has been done on purpose, China, Russia and the US are now in talks to take down the central bankers, reset the system and take the world off of the dollar and fiat currency. The take down of the global system is being pushed forward
Posted by Bob Chapman
