Banks Are Terrified of Cryptocurrencies & This Is Why
In this video, Luke Rudkowski talks once again with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about the latest in crypto news! This week Bank of America warned in an SEC filing that there's a serious concern that cryptocurrencies will hurt their business and that they need to adapt immediately. An investigation by Nikkei Asian Review in Japan showed that cryptocurrencies only made up for about 0.16% of money laundering reports which contradicts the mainstream claim that crypto is mainly used for laundering. Another notable story is the attempt by states and central banks throughout the world to create their own cryptocurrencies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment