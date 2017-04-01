Former CIA Contractor Claims Aliens Are Using Our Planet “Like a Supermarket
I do not believe they are 'aliens', They are fallen angels that's all. Read about them. Learn about them. They are evil. They ate humans in the old times. The native Indians wrote about them too. The native Indians reportedly killed alot of them because they would eat them if they didn't. They were very large in stature. As another person has mentioned if you encounter one call on the name of Yeshua, [the messiah].
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment