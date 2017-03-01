Time Traveler Who Went to 2987 Tells All

This man claims to have been to the year 2987. We flew to Armenia and sat down for an interview with the man as he told us his story. You won’t believe what our future looks like. Do you think this man is telling the truth? Is he a real life time traveler who was part of a secret time travel project that has visited far into the future?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment