The Real Truth About Trump's Tax Reform!

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Trump's tax reform that just passed by the GOP Republicans, which signaled a Trump year end victory. With At&t announcing bonuses many are celebrating and some are not saying individual taxpayers will get screwed for the 1%.
