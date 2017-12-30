Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR ALERT! JAPAN DETECTS RADIO SIGNALS INDICATING NEW LAUNCH IMMINENT

Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source said on Tuesday.
After firing missiles at a pace of about two or three month since April, North Korean missile launches paused in September, after Pyongyang fired a rocket that passed over Japan's northern Hokkaido island.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, also reported that intelligence officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan had recently detected signs of a possible missile launch and have been on higher alert.
Asked about the media reports, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters the United States continued to watch North Korea very closely.
"This is a diplomatically led effort at this point, supported by military options," he said." The Republic of Korea and U.S. alliance remains strong and capable of countering any North Korean provocations or attacks."



















