Dark Money Runs the World
This is the definition of dark money: Basically Money that is given from hidden sources. From sources that don't want to be known such as payouts from criminals and lobbyists. dark money are funds given to nonprofit organizations—and include 501(c)(4) (social welfare) 501(c)(5) (unions) and 501(c)(6) (trade association) groups—that can receive unlimited donations from corporations, individuals, and unions, and spend funds to influence elections, but are not required to disclose their donors.
Posted by Bob Chapman
