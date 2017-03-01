All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place To Collapse The Economy
The wage growth that everyone was talking about does not exist, wages
are declining. UBS shows how the GDP calculations are a complete joke
and they are completely made up to fit the agenda of the government and
the central bank. The Fed raises interest rates and puts everything in
motion. The Fed is preparing to bring down the economy, it has begun.
