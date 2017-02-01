THIS is Who was REMOVED from JFK File Release 2017 - Truth is Stranger than Fiction

Wait, so after 54 years they are STILL not releasing ALL files involving the JFK investigation? Let me translate this...it means that a person(s) is still alive today, that has information related to the death and/or cover-up of John F. Kennedy, who was killed on November 22, 1963.
