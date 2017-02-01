The True Story Behind The Secret Nine-Month Paradise Papers Investigation
Going behind one of the biggest global scoops of the year, VICE News Tonight’s “The Paradise Papers” offers an inside look at the undercover investigation of the leak from day-one, with exclusive access to the investigative reporters working in secret across continents to expose an unseen world of offshore accounts, hidden money and financial maneuvering at the highest levels of politics, business and finance.
Award-winning documentary filmmaker Eric Weinrib filmed behind the scenes with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which first received the trove of more than 13.4 million leaked documents dubbed the Paradise Papers. The documents were then shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, who organized and oversaw the team of 382 investigative journalists around the world, as well as its U.S. partner, the New York Times, London’s Guardian, Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and many more as the investigation unfolded. Produced with Ibrahim Balkhy and edited by Greg Wright “The Paradise Papers” reveals the story behind the story.
