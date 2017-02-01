The Alex Jones (Commercial Free) : Candace Owens, Hillary News
Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 11/17/17: Candace Owens, Hillary News
Date: Friday November 17, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Nov. 17th: Franken Sex Allegation Hurts Dems - Sen. Al Franken has been accused of sexual assault, adding to the list of allegations in Washington D.C.. Candace Owens, known on the internet as Red Pill Black, joins today's broadcast to discuss the current anti-conservative hysteria in America as well as internet censorship. Also, the world's first successful head transplant has been completed in China and more European countries are revolting against the EU. Tune in to this worldwide transmission!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment