NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR WARNING! TRUMP ATTACKING ON NORTH KOREA: 'ERA OF STRATEGIC PATIENCE IS OVER'
Donald Trump has claimed that the “era of strategic patience is over” with North Korea in a joint address with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. During the speech, the President attacked Kim Jong-un and previous US regimes and emphasised a need for change in order to denuclearise the hermit kingdom. He said: “We are working to counter the dangerous aggressions of the regime in North Korea. “The regime continues development of its unlawful weapons programmes including its illegal nuclear tests and outrageous launches of ballistic missiles directly over Japanese territory are a threat to the civilised world and international peace and stability. “We will not stand for that, the era of strategic patience is over. “Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong, but look what’s happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years, look where we are right now.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
