Gerald Celente on The Blockchain Revolution

Head of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente shares the hosts' enthusiasm for Bitcoin and related Altcoins. The blockchain revolution presents a key portfolio candidate for investors with a long-term focus - he outlines his personal Altcoin portfolio. Cryptocoins could be viewed as a safe harbor asset amid economic / financial turmoil, similar to the PMs. The duo concur; investors are encouraged to dollar cost average into the cryptocurrencies / PMs over months / years, instead of attempting to time the market. It may be advisable to adhere to the established names in the field when building a diversified crypto portfolio, as the lead developers / venture capitalists gravitate to the key projects. A hypothetical portfolio includes the following symbols (included for illustration purposes, not as investment advice):
- 50% BTC (beta +1.0),
- 10% GLD (beta .60),
-
10% ETH (beta .55),
-
10% LTC (beta .60),
- 10% BCC (beta .60),
-
5% XMR (beta .40),
-
5% UUP LEAPS (beta -.89).
