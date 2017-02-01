Future of Earth Year 2030 in Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson & Dr Ray Kurzweil POV. Documentary 2017
when these technologies come to fruition large controlling entities will be able to monitor and record what you are thinking at any given time, some what like what is happening now with various nsa programs, we have very little privacy now, I think a technology like this may completely strip everyone of their humanity, especially if the technology is introduced in the womb, which eventually it will be through a myriad of delivery systems, like air, water, food, etc., it seems creepy now but wont in the future, although I think it is a long way off in the future but who knows?
