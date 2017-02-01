END TIMES SIGNS: LATEST & CURRENT WORLD NEWS (November 22, 2017)
I can't stand these academics who say US should back off on N Korea. Every one of them ignore that N Korea has shown that they are not interested in peace with the US. You don't give someone who has shown murderous intent toward a massive population of people a break. You beat their face in before their plan develops further so the rest of the countries who want to play Mad Man decide not to... so you can live your safe little life, go to college and NOT be dead in the nuclear wasteland that N Korea has been threatening US with. All these doctors think the war will come if we nip this in the bud. They are wrong. N Korea has stated over and over that this US wasteland is Kim's highest aspiration. We need to cut off his plan sooner than later. And for all you people who think Trump really actually makes decisions in the US.. you need to go back to school. Presidents are just spokesmen. They are just the face you see on TV so the real people will never take a shred of blame for the decisions the deep state (president's master) makes. You never get a real choice in your vote. Have you never wondered why a super smart person never takes on the job as President of the United States these days? I mean, if they were in charge, couldn't our best and brightest fix problems instead of feeding us lies and hollow promises for decades? Sure they could.. but that would just hurt the control and profits of the world elite who run the Deep State. You are their resource. Their sleeping, tax paying cattle who pay waaaaaay more than they need to and the rich get richer. The Deep State is not just US either, they got their hands in every country's pockets. My country's leader stands, sits AND rolls over for the US. What does your country's leader do for the Deep State?
