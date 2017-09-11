Deep State Desperate - It's All Being Exposed

If you want to understand some of the "deep state" and things going on in todays news as in the event out west and the other event down south, listen to the 4 part Kay Griggs interview. She marred a high level deep state man. It will amaze you who is behind these things and what they do to control people. Sick sick and more sick.
