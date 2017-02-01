Breaking News "Texas Church Shooting" 27 Dead and 24 Wounded"

Breaking News: Fatal shooting incident at Texas church There's been a fatal shooting in the US state of Texas. Authorities say there's been multiple casualties.The shooting took place at a Baptist church southeast of the city of San Antonio.
Multiple people have been killed and many more injured in a shooting Sunday at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities said. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life.
