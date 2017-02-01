Bosnia general 'dead' after drinking poison in court
Slobodan Praljak commits suicide by drinking poison during ICTY decision
At his appeal judgement at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Slobodan Praljak, 72, shouted out angrily "Praljak is not a criminal" then drank from a small brown bottle. The hearing was quickly suspended as his lawyer shouted out "my client says he has taken poison." He was later confirmed dead.
A commander of Bosnian Croat forces during the Bosnian War has reportedly died after drinking what he claimed to be poison, at the war crimes court for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague. The death on Wednesday was reported by Croatian state TV. Upon hearing that his 20-year prison sentence had been upheld, General Slobodan Praljak drank from a small bottle or flask after declaring: "What I am drinking now is poison." "I'm not a war criminal," Praljak shouted at the presiding judge before he sat back down and slumped in his chair.
