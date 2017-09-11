Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thu 11/9/17: Whistleblower Sibel Edmonds, Shepard Ambellas
Date: Thursday November 09, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Nov. 9th: 34-Hour LIVE Broadcast Continues! - Our celebration of the anniversary of Donald Trump's victory over globalism in the 2016 election continues. Check out Infowars.com/show for live feeds, the full show schedule and guest list. On today's Alex Jones Show, national security whistleblower Sibel Edmonds discusses the recent US terror attacks and special counsel Mueller's Russia investigation. Writer Shepard Ambellas also joins the show to talk about the Texas church shooting. We'll also break down the day's breaking news, including how the media was panicking over questions about Hillary Clinton's health and more. Tune in!
