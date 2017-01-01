Who Cares If #Trump Releases #JFK Assassination Files! We'll Never Know the Truth. Ever
President Trump announced Saturday morning that he planned to release the tens of thousands of never-before-seen documents left in the files related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination held by the National Archives and Records Administration. But who cares? You'll never know or learn anything. Period. That was 54 years ago and those folks are long dead and gone. It would be different today with camera phones. “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted early Saturday. Kennedy assassination experts have been speculating for weeks about whether Trump would disclose the documents. The 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act required that the millions of pages — many of them contained in CIA and FBI documents — be published in 25 years, by Oct. 26. Over the years, the National Archives has released most of the documents, either in full or partially redacted.
Posted by Bob Chapman
