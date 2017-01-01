US on the Verge of a Failed State
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: US on the Verge of a Failed State, 1858 Synopsis: I’m so sorry to have to run this weekly update by Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton in a way, because Tom is a man of character – he can be trusted – and his highly informed opinion is that the level of corruption in the FBI and the Justice Department is so high now that the US is on the verge of becoming a failed state – at least when it comes to honestly prosecuting and routing out corruption in high places. Unless President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions jump in here and knock some heads together to get the truth out, we are no better in this regard than any old so-called “banana republic” – where the concept of equal justice under the law does not exist, and that means that the rule of law no longer exists, and that is the difference between a civilized society and the law of the jungle. [insert] Where is President Trump? This is the core of the conspiracy against the United States. Where is Jeff Sessions? Boy have you let us down. And the argument that we have to protect the integrity of the FBI and the Justice Department? Hogwash. The way you have integrity is to admit it when you make a mistake. Covering up a failed system will never do it. And that’s just what those who hate America want. They want to embed a deep-seated distrust in government. Well this will certainly do it. The only way to get rid of this cancer is to open the wound and flush it out.
Posted by Bob Chapman
