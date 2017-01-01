Threats of cyber warfare

WASHINGTON - Over the last decade, high profile cyber attacks have steadily increased among national governments such as the United States, China, Russia, Israel and even North Korea. As cyber warfare becomes the battlefield of choice for developed nations, governments are able to launch direct attacks against each other in secrecy and without the risk of causing physical harm. This trend has resulted in new global threats as digital technology becomes increasingly integrated into all aspects of life. In this report, we will examine the effectiveness, allure, and dangers of cyber warfare.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment