The War Is Coming! TRUMP on Attacking North Korea: "Sorry But Only One Thing Will Work"

President Trump continued to make vague threats toward North Korea on Saturday, saying that diplomatic negotiations and agreements over the years have not worked and that “only one thing will work,” without elaborating on what that one thing would be.
“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea
for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid . . .
hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools
of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” Trump
tweeted in two messages on Saturday afternoon.
North Korean officials have previously called some of Trump's comments
and tweets declarations of war.
U.S. analysts have said that North Korea's nuclear program has quickly
accelerated and the country is now making missile-ready nuclear weapons.
Last week, tensions again escalated as North Korea threatened to shoot
down U.S. military planes, even if they are not in the country’s
airspace...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment