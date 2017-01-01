The Central Banks Are Transitioning The World Away From The Dollar:James Rickards
These Zionist realized that now the people of the world are waking up....little by little against their mafious financial system...and to avoid the fall of global government, they will declare the third world war to humanity...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment