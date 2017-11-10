The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 10/11/17: News, Calls, CNN Blames Alex, Roger Stone
Wednesday, October 11th: Hollywood Condemns Pervert - Harvey Weinstein moves to Europe, and democratic politicians distance themselves as the controversy behind the Hollywood mega-producer's perverted acts persists. And President Trump threatens NBC's broadcasting license for publishing way too much fake news. We'll also look at a new anti-Trump freestyle rap from Eminem and continue delving into the Las Vegas shooting mystery. You don't want to miss this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
