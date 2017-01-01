The Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 10/27/17: Jack Posobiec
Date: Friday October 27, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, October 27th: Catalonia Goes 1776 - Catalonia has declared independence from Spain only weeks after Spanish police brutally attacked peaceful voters holding a referendum. Also, the Deep State is doing everything it can to hide evidence of the JFK assassination, although some of the new documents released to the public confirm the conspiracy to kill the president. We also analyze the expansion of the economy and where things could still go wrong. And, as always, we take your calls, so tune in!
