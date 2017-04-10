STEVEN SEAGAL LAYS DOWN THE TRUTH - Wise Words That Everyone Needs To Hear
STEVEN SEAGAL LAYS DOWN THE TRUTH - Wise Words That Everyone Needs To Hear
Steven Frederic Seagal (born April 10, 1952) is an actor, producer, screenwriter, director, martial artist, and musician Legendary martial artist, Hollywood icon, and sheriff’s deputy, Steven Seagal, unloaded on NFL kneelers, subversives attempting to derail President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, and the unnecessary strain on Russian-American relations during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
While his box-office appeal has somewhat declined from his halcyon blockbusters of the mid-'90s, Seagal still has a very loyal fan base in the action movie genre and continues to remain a highly bankable star. So here’s what we know: Yesterday, at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 68-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman challenged 65-year-old actor Steven Seagal to a 10-round, style vs. style fight via the following tweet. When asked to confirm his reasons for throwing down such a bewildering gauntlet, Foreman only added that he plans on “fighting one more time” and that Seagal “is a true fight.” Oh and also that the fight would do 2 million pay-per-views guaranteed. And that he was currently shopping the idea to “Mayweather promotion.”
Obviously, this is a story that affords a lot of questions. A LOT of questions. Has Foreman finally lost the plot? Would a fight like this even stand a chance of getting sanctioned? Is Foreman only challenging Seagal to set up a fight with Vladimir Putin down the line and end the impending second Cold War? Is this somehow all Conor McGregor’s fault?
I’m not here to answer those questions (except for the second, which is yes, likely because of the fourth, which is also yes). I’m here to set any personal bias or common logic aside and provide an incredibly serious breakdown of exactly how this fight would play out, were it to happen. When asked to confirm his reasons for throwing down such a bewildering gauntlet, Foreman only added that he plans on “fighting one more time” and that Seagal “is a true fight.” Oh and also that the fight would do 2 million pay-per-views guaranteed. And that he was currently shopping the idea to “Mayweather promotion "Steven Seagal" usa america "united states" "good morning" uk "united kingdom" tech technology speech movie football NFL american game sports "american football" 2017 2018 power powerful work interview group respect stadium game "football game" lifestyle england london pro "steven seagal movie" meeting radio show .”
Obviously, this is a story that affords a lot of questions. A LOT of questions. Has Foreman finally lost the plot? Would a fight like this even stand a chance of getting sanctioned? Is Foreman only challenging Seagal to set up a fight with Vladimir Putin down the line and end the impending second Cold War? Is this somehow all Conor McGregor’s fault?
I’m not here to answer those questions (except for the second, which is yes, likely because of the fourth, which is also yes). I’m here to set any personal bias or common logic aside and provide an incredibly serious breakdown of exactly how this fight would play out, were it to happen. attrition
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment